Failing to regularly service boiler could cost thousands

Experts at boiler provider BOXT have urged Britons to get their boiler regularly serviced to avoid spending thousands of pounds extra on energy bills. Not getting a boiler checked will reduce its lifespan and they are expensive to repair, costing on average between £1,500 and £3,500.

A regular service helps spot early warning signs of damage and can help prevent bigger issues developing, maximising the boiler’s lifespan to between 10 to 15 years.

Not servicing a boiler means it can’t run at maximum efficiency meaning the household’s energy consumption could increase.

Andy Kerr, founder at BOXT, said: “You may save money in the short term, but not having a regular boiler service can put you and your family at risk, not to mention financially out of pocket.

“The average cost of repairing your boiler can be between £100 and £500, depending on the issue, and if you need an emergency repair this can add around £400 to the final bill.

