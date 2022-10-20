Failing to regularly service boiler could cost thousands

Experts at boiler provider BOXT have urged Britons to get their boiler regularly serviced to avoid spending thousands of pounds extra on energy bills. Not getting a boiler checked will reduce its lifespan and they are expensive to repair, costing on average between £1,500 and £3,500.
A regular service helps spot early warning signs of damage and can help prevent bigger issues developing, maximising the boiler’s lifespan to between 10 to 15 years.
Not servicing a boiler means it can’t run at maximum efficiency meaning the household’s energy consumption could increase.
Andy Kerr, founder at BOXT, said: “You may save money in the short term, but not having a regular boiler service can put you and your family at risk, not to mention financially out of pocket.
“The average cost of repairing your boiler can be between £100 and £500, depending on the issue, and if you need an emergency repair this can add around £400 to the final bill.
READ MORE: Pensioners at risk of missing out on up to £442 if state pension triple lock is scrapped
“This costly expense can easily be avoided, and the best way to ensure that your boiler isn’t costing you more money than it should is by regularly servicing it.”
Consumers also risk invalidating their manufacturer’s warranty by not getting an annual service, meaning they will have to pay for any issues.
Having a boiler service or a full cover plan in place will prevent this possibility and provide peace of mind for the homeowner.
Mr Kerr said: “While one-off services may seem cheaper in the short term, with a boiler service or full cover plan, you get the peace of mind that your service will be arranged and the cost is covered by your monthly payments, and, depending on the type of cover plan you have, any necessary repairs could be covered too.
DON’T MISS
“A one-off service will cost you between £80 and £150, depending on the kind of boiler you own.
“A service plan, however, could cost you less than £8 a month, under £100 each year, and will guarantee everything you need for your annual service is sorted.”
Plans offer a wide range of services, which vary depending on the plan. Consumers may want to check:
- What type of issues the plan covers, and the ones that aren’t included
- If the boiler is too old to be repaired
- If there are any call out fees for repairs
- If there are any additional fees that aren’t built into the standard price
- If there’s a limit on how long the engineer can spend on repairs
- If there is a limit to the number of claims that can be made in a year
- If there’s a waiting period after a person takes their policy out during which they won’t be able to claim.
READ MORE: Universal Credit change means thousands of part-time workers could lose benefit
Another risk of not getting an annual service is it could invalidate the home insurance, meaning damage from any issues, such as gas leaks, will not be covered.
BOXT encouraged people to check the fine print of their home insurance policy to be aware of what is required of them in the agreement.
Boiler experts from the group previously spoke about how to control the heating of a home for maximum efficiency.
Mr Kerr said the ideal room temperature during the winter months is between 18C and 20C.
The Sleep Charity recommends having the temperature at 16C to 18C while sleeping, to prevent overheating.
Mr Kerr suggested experimenting with different temperatures to find which one is the most suitable.
He said: “Experimenting with different temperatures can reduce energy bills and potentially lead to a better night’s sleep.
“Instead of seeing one temperature across the whole day, try switching between daytime and nighttime temperatures.
“This may make you feel more comfortable at home and also reduce your energy usage. Smart thermostats make this especially easy to programme.”
Source link