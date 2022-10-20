FIA set up Christian Horner explosive showdown after leaked letter

“For context, $2m is (a) 25-50% upgrade to (an) annual car-development budget and hence would have a significant positive and long-lasting benefit. In addition, we believe there should be minor overspend sporting penalties of a 20% reduction in CFD and wind tunnel time.

“These should be enforced in the following year, to mitigate against the unfair advantage the team has and will continue to benefit from.”

Saturday’s press conference will likely see questions asked about Red Bull’s budget cap breach along with the letter Brown sent to the FIA. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto will also be in the press conference, who has yet to speak publicly since the FIA announced Red Bull were in breach of last year’s budget.