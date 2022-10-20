Fury vs Chisora date and venue confirmed after Joshua bout falls apart





Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III has officially been confirmed for December 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In the co-main event, Daniel Dubois will take on Kevin Lerena.

“I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defence in front of the British fans in London,” said promoter Frank Warren. “Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world. “Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April. This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora. “Derek, also a big favourite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time.

"Tyson can't afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicised undisputed match-up with Usyk in the New Year which we're really looking forward to. "I am also delighted that we have added Daniel Dubois to the card with a first defence of his WBA belt against Kevin Lerena. It makes it a real heavyweight night and Daniel represents the best of the new generation coming through."