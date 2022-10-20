Gotham Knights review: No Batman? No problem for Arkham fans

Is it worth getting Gotham Knights? Find out in our Gotham Knights review
Fans of Rocksteady’s Arkham games will love Gotham Knights
What we love
- Visuals Are Great
- Packed Full Of Things To Do
- Compelling Side Missions
- Fun Combat
What we don’t
- Occasional Framerate Slowdown
- Issues With Character Progression
It’s not technically an Arkham game, but Gotham Knights shares plenty of DNA with Rocksteady’s brilliant Batman games.
And if you’ve been itching to head back to Gotham since finishing Arkham Knight then WB Games’ latest is well worth your time.
Gotham Knights is a beautiful looking game, boasting a vibrant, neon-filled Gotham that begs to be explored.
And you’ll have plenty of reasons to prowl around this new version of Gotham as it’s packed full of things to do.
Besides the well-written and compelling main campaign, there’s a huge array of side quests which go deeper than you may expect.
Some are focused on combat, others on detective work, while other more meaty mission lines feature iconic Batman villains.
If you’ve played Arkham games before one of the big differences you’ll notice in Gotham Knights is how combat plays.
Fights don’t flow as fast and free as in games like Arkham Knight, with evading enemy attacks more crucial than ever thanks to a new mechanic known as Momentum which helps deliver powerful attacks and finishing blows.
This new fighting system may take a while to get used to for fans of the Arkham series but is rewarding in its own right.
While there’s plenty to like about Gotham Knights there are some drawbacks, including occassional dips in framerate as well as one niggling levelling-up problem that could deter players from switching between characters mid-way through a campaign.
These problems aren’t enough to damper Gotham Knights though, which is an essential purchase for any fans of previous Batman games.
Gotham Knights review
Batman is dead, with Gotham at risk of being overrun with crime now the Caped Crusader is gone.
It’s up to those Bruce Wayne has entrusted with his legacy – Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl and Red Hood – to keep Gotham safe, all the while looking into what led to The Dark Knight’s untimely demise.
A Batman-less Batman game has, until now, been unheard of – with the Caped Crusader typically front and centre of all the action.
But he’s swiftly killed off in Gotham Knights, with players only getting a brief amount of time before having to step into shoes of one of his protegees.
It’s a bold narrative and design decision, but thankfully the future’s in safe hands.
Gotham Knights begins with the death of Batman
WB Games has done a great job of making each character in Gotham Knights feel distinct, with different heroes suiting different play styles.
Batgirl is quick, nimble and great at evading attacks, Robin is ideal for players that prefer a stealthy approach, Red Hood is all about brute force while Nightwing is a good all rounder.
Depending on your preferred playstyle you can develop your character just the way you want, thanks to skill trees which unlock different abilities.
One great thing about the way this RPG-style system works in Gotham Knights is XP and AP points – which are needed for levelling up and unlocking new skills – transfer between characters throughout the game.
Which makes it easier to switch from one character to another midway through a campaign and have them equivalent in power.
You can choose from four characters in Gotham Knights
There is one drawback to this though, and that’s related to the new Momentum system.
This mechanic – which is entirely new to Gotham Knights – sees a meter build up at the bottom of your screen as you evade and land attacks during fights.
Once the meter is full you’ll be able to unleash a special attack that can be used to break down the defense of more powerful enemies or act as a finisher.
The problem is any progress you make unlocking a Momentum ability with one character – which can be done via story progression or specific challenges – doesn’t transfer over to other characters you switch to.
Which can leave you at a disadvantage and needing to do some legwork to bring any character you switch to up to speed.
Considering the amount of fighting you’ll do in Gotham Knights, this could lead to players sticking to mainlining one character and being put off from trying out others.
And that’s a shame as in many other ways Gotham Knights removes barriers that could deter people from playing as different characters.
Like with the Arkham games before it, a huge chunk of Gotham Knights will be spent using your fists to get your message across to the city’s seedy underbelly.
But while Gotham Knights shares a lot of DNA with Rocksteady’s titles, fights feel markedly different.
The importance of evading attacks – along with needing to level up your character to unlock more powerful abilities – can lead to fights feeling slower paced in Gotham Knights than in the Arkham games.
It’s a big change to the parry and counter system seen in the Arkham games, and – along with Momentum moves – offers something very different.
But while it may take players a while to get used to it’s rewarding in its own right.
Gotham Knights is out on October 21 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PCs
It’s a good thing the combat system is that much fun as you’ll have countless opportunities to use it.
Gotham Knights does a great job of conveying a city that is riddled with crime that players have to stamp out.
In addition to the main campaign, there is a huge amount of side missions on offer which may be more varied and deeper than you’re expecting.
You’ll find combat and detective focused side quests, along with ongoing additional mission lines that focus on iconic villains like Mr Freeze and Harley Quinn.
And while plenty of sub quests take place on the streets of the vast open world in Gotham Knights, many others will take players into a variety of detailed, interior locations.
This all helps keep things fresh, and gives players plenty of reasons to spend time on the side quests – in addition to the compelling, well written and acted main campaign.
All of these missions are tied together by a new version of Gotham that’s a sight to behold.
While the Gotham in Arkham Knight was a murky, unsettling location that Christopher Nolan would be proud of, the world of Gotham Knights is much more vibrant and colourful.
It’s a neon-soaked city that feels like a mash-up of Joel Schumacher’s Batman films tempered by the more darker tone of Zack Synder’s movies.
The art direction is a great melding of worlds, which is all brought to life by gorgeous next-gen visuals on the latest consoles.
However, the performance of Gotham Knights is hampered by some frame rate issues with noticeable drops that can occur at times.
Gotham Knights review: Final Verdict
While Gotham Knights isn’t officially linked to Rocksteady’s Arkham series, it shares plenty of DNA with it.
And fans of games such as Arkham Knight will find plenty to love about the latest offering from WB Games.
Presentation wise, Gotham Knights is gorgeous – boasting a brilliantly realised Gotham that is a joy to explore.
And if you’re looking for a meaty game to sink dozens of hours into the huge array of side quests, challenges and more will keep you very busy.
Presentation wise, Gotham Knights is gorgeous
There are some drawbacks though, including frame rate issues which can pop up.
While some people enamoured with the combat system in the Arkham games may find Gotham Knights’ take on fights difficult to get to grips with at first.
But if none of this sounds like a problem then a trip back to Gotham is well worth your time.
