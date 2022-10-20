Gotham Knights review: No Batman? No problem for Arkham fans

It’s not technically an Arkham game, but Gotham Knights shares plenty of DNA with Rocksteady’s brilliant Batman games.

And if you’ve been itching to head back to Gotham since finishing Arkham Knight then WB Games’ latest is well worth your time.

Gotham Knights is a beautiful looking game, boasting a vibrant, neon-filled Gotham that begs to be explored.

And you’ll have plenty of reasons to prowl around this new version of Gotham as it’s packed full of things to do.

Besides the well-written and compelling main campaign, there’s a huge array of side quests which go deeper than you may expect.

Some are focused on combat, others on detective work, while other more meaty mission lines feature iconic Batman villains.

If you’ve played Arkham games before one of the big differences you’ll notice in Gotham Knights is how combat plays.

Fights don’t flow as fast and free as in games like Arkham Knight, with evading enemy attacks more crucial than ever thanks to a new mechanic known as Momentum which helps deliver powerful attacks and finishing blows.

This new fighting system may take a while to get used to for fans of the Arkham series but is rewarding in its own right.

While there’s plenty to like about Gotham Knights there are some drawbacks, including occassional dips in framerate as well as one niggling levelling-up problem that could deter players from switching between characters mid-way through a campaign.

These problems aren’t enough to damper Gotham Knights though, which is an essential purchase for any fans of previous Batman games.