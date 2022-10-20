Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over ex Brad Pitt ‘I still really love him’

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she still “loves” her ex-fiance Brad Pitt, 58, in a friendly way as she credited “conscious uncoupling” for making their friendship post-split work. The 50-year-old got engaged to the actor in 1996 before they broke up after three years in 1997.

The actress has previously said she believes their split was down to her age at the time as she wasn’t ready to commit.

After parting ways, Gwyneth revealed they wasn’t friends for a while until they reconnected “about 18 or 19 years ago”.

Reflecting on her friendship now, the mother-of-two admitted she is still very fond of her ex.

She said: “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person.

READ MORE: Strictly’s Kym Marsh had furiously declared ‘I quit’ over accusation