Hand luggage items to protect against common in-flight ‘issue’





Jessie is the founder and director of the luxury travel and adventure blog PocketWanderings (@PocketWanderings), where she frequently shares tips and stories of her adventures around the world. Thanks to her high-flying career, she has a number of tricks up her sleeve to ensure every flight is as smooth and comfortable as possible.

She explained to Express.co.uk the importance of making sure you have every essential possible in your hand luggage. While snacks, electronics and a good book might be the most common items found in a carry-on, Jessie also shared the importance of looking after your body during the flight. She explained: “One issue that everyone suffers from on flights is dehydration.” The reason behind this common problem is the humidity in the cabin onboard. Experts from the Centre For Family Medicine explained: “Aeroplanes are controlled environments typically kept at only 10 to 20 percent humidity. This is far lower than the 35 to 65 percent humidity of normal everyday environments. Lower humidity in the air can lead to quicker dehydration.” While drinking lots of water is crucial, Jessie explained that dry air can have a negative impact on your skin. READ MORE: Best country in the world to retire is ‘beautiful’ and safe

“A face mist or toner is great for refreshing your complexion, while a moisturiser and lip balm will help combat dry, dehydrated skin.” You can also further protect your feet by packing a pair of socks. Not only will they keep your feet warm when the cabin temperature turns chilly, but they can also provide an extra layer between your toes and the dry air. Jessie added: “For long haul flights, I also recommend packing a toothbrush and mini toothpaste to help you feel more clean and human after snoozing.”

How to stay hydrated in-flight Drinking lots of water goes without saying to boost hydration, but how else can you stay hydrated while travelling? Avoid dehydrating drinks Caffeine and alcohol can feel like travel essentials, but they will ultimately increase dehydration. Instead, drink caffeine-free herbal tea. It’s possible to take your own tea bags on board, so don’t be shy to ask the flight attendants to fill up your drinks. Eat fruit The perfect aeroplane snack is fruit, which is full of water and vitamins. These will keep you far more hydrated than salty snacks like crisps. Try a sheet mask If your skin really suffers in-flight, take a sheet mask to give you some mid-air moisture. They only cost a few pounds and gentle masks will soothe skin and have you disembarking looking fresh.





