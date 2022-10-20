Horror lightning strike kills ‘wonderful’ mum holidaying with children





A mother died after being hit by a lightening strike while on holiday with her two children, an inquest has heard. Loved ones have described the woman as “wonderful, talented and vibrant”.

Daniella DiMambro was on holiday in Croatia with her family this summer at the time of the incident. What has been described as a freak lightning strike hit her in the year. This caused Daniella to suffer a cardiac arrest. Those close to the scene attempted CPR on the mother while calling in the authorities.

She was rushed to a Croatian hospital in August and later received treatment in the UK but sadly died of her injuries. A specialist in London agreed the mother was unlikely to recover, according to the Sun, meaning she was placed on "neurological pathway" care. This then led to end-of-life care. Senior Nottinghamshire coroner Mairin Casey said the 48 year old suffered a fatal brain injury as a result of the strike.

A fundraiser has now been set up in Daniella’s memory to raise money for The Brain Charity. Friends of the family have commented condolences on the page. One wrote: “My thoughts are with the family after this tragic event. “Dani was a wonderful, talented and vibrant woman.” Another added: “Thanks for everything you did for us. You were amazing! “RIP Dani.”