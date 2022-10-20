Joan Collins oozes glamour in black and silver ensemble with hubby

Joan Collins, 89, showed off her ageless appearance this evening alongside her husband Percy Gibson, 57, at the Glenda Bailey and Peruvian Connection Collaboration Launch in London.

The actress oozed glamour in an all-black ensemble, including black flared trousers and a v-neck blouse, exposing her skin.

Adding colour to her attire, Joan accessorised with a sparkling silver kimono and a large silver cross necklace.

She styled her hair in its usual brown waves, while going for a bright red lip to add more colour to her attire.

Joan showed off her flawless complexion with her heavy make-up and smokey eyed make-up.