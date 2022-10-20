Man pleads guilty for his part in illegally dumping industrial waste into Jackson water system

A Pearl man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his part in illegally dumping industrial waste into Jackson’s water system.William Roberts, 44, who worked for a Jackson wastewater hauling business, admitted to supervising the transportation and disposal of industrial waste from Gold Coast Commodities, of Brandon, to a site at a commercial entity in Jackson, federal prosecutors said.”Which, as a result of his negligence, caused the waste to be trucked and hauled to a facility that was not a legal discharge point designated by the Jackson Wastewater Treatment System to receive the waste,” federal officials said in a news release.Roberts worked for Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services, Inc., at the time of the incident.Roberts will be sentenced on Dec. 14. The federal judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”The defendant’s negligent conduct contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated industrial waste into the Jackson water system,” said Special Agent in Charge Chuck Carfagno, of EPA-CID Southeast Area Branch in a statement. “EPA and its law enforcement partners will vigorously investigate and prosecute those who deliberately violate our nation’s environmental laws.”

