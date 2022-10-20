Categories
US

Man pleads guilty for his part in illegally dumping industrial waste into Jackson water system


Man pleads guilty for his part in illegally dumping industrial waste into Jackson water system

William Roberts was an employee of a wastewater hauling business

A Pearl man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his part in illegally dumping industrial waste into Jackson’s water system.William Roberts, 44, who worked for a Jackson wastewater hauling business, admitted to supervising the transportation and disposal of industrial waste from Gold Coast Commodities, of Brandon, to a site at a commercial entity in Jackson, federal prosecutors said.”Which, as a result of his negligence, caused the waste to be trucked and hauled to a facility that was not a legal discharge point designated by the Jackson Wastewater Treatment System to receive the waste,” federal officials said in a news release.Roberts worked for Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services, Inc., at the time of the incident.Roberts will be sentenced on Dec. 14. The federal judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”The defendant’s negligent conduct contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated industrial waste into the Jackson water system,” said Special Agent in Charge Chuck Carfagno, of EPA-CID Southeast Area Branch in a statement. “EPA and its law enforcement partners will vigorously investigate and prosecute those who deliberately violate our nation’s environmental laws.”

JACKSON, Miss. —

A Pearl man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his part in illegally dumping industrial waste into Jackson’s water system.

William Roberts, 44, who worked for a Jackson wastewater hauling business, admitted to supervising the transportation and disposal of industrial waste from Gold Coast Commodities, of Brandon, to a site at a commercial entity in Jackson, federal prosecutors said.

“Which, as a result of his negligence, caused the waste to be trucked and hauled to a facility that was not a legal discharge point designated by the Jackson Wastewater Treatment System to receive the waste,” federal officials said in a news release.

Roberts worked for Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services, Inc., at the time of the incident.

Roberts will be sentenced on Dec. 14. The federal judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“The defendant’s negligent conduct contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated industrial waste into the Jackson water system,” said Special Agent in Charge Chuck Carfagno, of EPA-CID Southeast Area Branch in a statement. “EPA and its law enforcement partners will vigorously investigate and prosecute those who deliberately violate our nation’s environmental laws.”



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.