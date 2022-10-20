Manchester United could be ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave for free – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday’s newspapers…

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United could be ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club for nothing, according to fresh reports.

Chelsea are ready to allow Romelu Lukaku to remain on loan at Inter Milan next season before writing off millions by selling him, according to reports in Italy.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester City will speak to their fans about chants related to the Hillsborough disaster ahead of their next game against Liverpool.

Former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has said that he never felt any pressure from the club to select Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Old Trafford.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez became the fastest player in Premier League history as he reached 23.61mph in his match-winning display against West Ham, edging past Kyle Walker’s previous best of 23.48mph.

Sports governance specialist Tony Simpson, who led the appointment of the PFA’s first black chief executive, is at the centre of the Government’s plans to establish an independent football regulator.

Naby Keita has been pictured taking part in a squad training session just one day after Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0 in their Premier League clash at Anfield.

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s win over Tottenham on Wednesday night.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England’s hotel at the World Cup will be down the road from a music festival where “nightly raves” will see Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris and David Guetta perform.

Rory McIlroy has dared to open his rift with Greg Norman yet further by declaring that it is his mission to spend 332 weeks as world No 1 – one more than the controversial LIV Golf chief executive.

THE INDEPENDENT

Migrant workers were still paying exorbitant and illegal recruitment fees in the year before the World Cup, Human Rights Watch has found, criticising both Fifa and Qatar for not yet committing to a remedy fund.

THE SUN

Crystal Palace are considering a January move for Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

Tyson Fury hopes to turn League One minnows Morecambe into Premier League heavyweights after revealing he has been offered the chance to buy his hometown club.

Hakim Ziyech’s representatives have reportedly held talks with AC Milan over a January switch.

DAILY STAR

Riot police were forced to step in after Arsenal’s Europa League victory over PSV at the Emirates as away supporters ripped out seats and threw a flare at home fans.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham hope two weeks of rest will be enough for Lucas Paquetá to recover from the shoulder injury that has threatened the Brazil international’s chances of going to the World Cup.

DAILY RECORD

Maccabi Tel Aviv are reportedly desperate to extend wonderkid Oscar Gloukh’s contract at the club amid concerns over a cut-price move to Celtic.

Former Rangers defender Calvin Bassey was reportedly wanted by English Premier League leaders Arsenal before his big money summer move to Ajax.

Hearts have been handed a huge boost after the SPFL ruled that Lewis Neilson’s move to Tynecastle from Dundee United over the summer won’t result in the Tangerines receiving any compensation for the deal.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic’s Rocco Vata is a transfer target for Arsenal, Man City, AC Milan, Juventus and Roma, according to reports.

THE TIMES

Red Bull are facing a financial and sporting penalty after the FIA found them to have breached last year’s budget cap, with a resolution expected this weekend.

Wimbledon organisers have raised the prices of Centre Court tickets for the 2023 championships despite concerns over both the cost of living crisis and a large number of empty seats at this year’s tournament.

Premiership Rugby will make a second attempt to reorganise the fixture schedule on Friday – after the clubs failed to reach an agreement on how to deal with the absence of Wasps and Worcester Warriors.