Meghan admits she was too ‘trusting and open’ in bombshell interview

Meghan Markle has been savaged for claiming in the latest episode of her podcast that she was valued for her beauty and not her brains when she worked as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal.

Commenting on the Duchess’s claims, Australian newspaper’s media writer Sophie Elsworth told Sky News: “You [Meghan] weren’t there for your brains in the first place.

“It’s definitely a situation where she suddenly had an epiphany and went: ‘oh my goodness, I was on Deal or No Deal as a briefcase girl and I wasn’t there for my IQ levels.’

“I mean, shock horror Meghan Markle.

“Seriously, this woman has got to be kidding herself – she was on there for over 30 episodes.”

