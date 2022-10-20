Meghan claims £88m Netflix show now in hands of left-leaning director

Meghan Markle has claimed her £88million Netflix documentary is now in the hands of left-leaning director Liz Garbus. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, seemed to distance herself and her husband Prince Harry from the upcoming documentary.
Ms Markle reportedly said: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.
“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”
The mother-of-two added: “It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before.
“For me, having worked on ‘Suits,’ it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”
Garbus, who earned an Emmy nomination for her work in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, is known to share openly political posts on her social media platforms.
The 52-year-old filmmaker recently uploaded posts about women’s abortion rights and about Georgia’s “brilliant” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
According to MailOnline, Garbus had control over a documentary about the life and legend of singer, pianist and civil rights activist Nina Simone.
She also produced a film called Shouting Fire: Stories from the Edge of Free Speech.
The show’s makers had been accused of fabricating a “hurtful” smear against King Charles III by depicting him secretly plotting to oust the Queen.
Express.co.uk has approached a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.
