Meghan Markle loses Aussie supporters as Duchess interview ridiculed

Meghan Markle has offered to give help and guidance to the actress who could play her role in a future TV series or film. In an interview with Variety, the Duchess admitted there might come a point a filmmaker will want to produce a film about the Royal Family in which she would be featured. The comments caught the eye of Australia’s Today show, which shared Australians’ reactions.

Today’s host Allison Langdon started her news segment, saying: “The thing that caught my attention is she’s ruled out a return to Holyrood except for one circumstance where she’d consider returning to Holyrood.

“That’s an advisory role to help guide an actress who might one day play her in a TV show or movie.”

Her co-host Karl Stefanovic said: “Exactly. We’ve been hearing from our funny viewers, you at home.”

The hosts went on to display Australians’ reactions to the role.