Meghan Markle praised for ‘masterclass’ in PR over latest interview





Meghan Markle’s latest interview was analysed by Amanda Platell, a PR expert and press secretary to former Conservative Party leader William Hague between 1999 and 2001. The ex-spin doctor said to be “in awe” with the latest interview done by the Duchess of Sussex, during which the former senior member of the Firm discussed several topics including Hollywood, future projects she is working on with Prince Harry, her children and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking about the royal’s interview published by Variety magazine and the video released alongside it, Ms Platell wrote in the Daily Mail: “Meghan’s latest video, released yesterday alongside a soul-searching interview in Variety magazine, shows her to be a truly consummate PR professional. What an operator: what a phenomenon!” In the Variety clip, in particular, the expert claimed, Meghan “shows herself to be a mistress of the dewy eye, of winsome empathy, of kindness, of wifely virtues, of sisterhood.” As one of the examples to prove her argument, Ms Platell mentions the fact that while being pictured wearing expensive outfits for the Variety photoshoot, the Duchess portrayed herself as an ordinary American mum who occasionally finds herself humming a song from her son’s favourite TV show. The former spin doctor also said she “choked” when reading the Duchess discussing the definition of love and how it is “really expansive”, to the point it includes “partner love, self-love, the love of community and family”.

Ms Platell's reaction was caused by the distance between the Duchess and most members of the Markle family and the reported rift between Prince Harry and members of the Firm. Among the other parts of the interview analysed by the former spin doctor, Ms Platell also mentioned Meghan providing a piece of advice to an actress who could end up playing her in the future. Asked by Variety what's one piece of advice she would give to someone cast as Meghan, the former Suits star said: "I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness. I just hope she finds the dimensions. Also, she can call me!" This prompted Ms Platell to comment the softness, laughter and playfulness of Meghan were all "on display in this latest, brilliantly effective stunt".

Arguing the interview is a "masterful PR make-over" which should be analysed in media studies courses, Ms Platell added: "Meghan has a thing or two to teach any spin doctor… even me." Meghan's new wide-ranging interview, during which she disclosed there is a docu-series in the works for Netflix about herself and her husband, came a month after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip back to California after their stay in the UK. Meghan and Harry had travelled across the pond in early September to attend a few events linked to charities they work with and support, including the Invictus Games and One Young World. While the stay was meant to be a short one and reportedly did not include a meeting with members of the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry remained in Britain for several days following the passing of Elizabeth II.

Paying tribute to the late monarch, Meghan told the entertainment magazine: “I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.” Meghan added she feels “deep gratitude to have been able to spend time” with the Queen and “get to know her”. Mentioning Harry, she added: “It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband’.”