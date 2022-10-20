Naga Munchetty weighs in on BBC staffing exodus

Throughout the past year, many people have witnessed a roster of presenters leave the BBC. The recent exodus has seen a number of well-known names venture elsewhere to do a series of different projects from podcasts to radio shows. BBC’s Naga Munchetty has touched on the tumultuous time that the company is currently facing.

Currently, the BBC is facing an extraordinary exodus with many high-profile names deciding to leave the broadcaster to work on ventures elsewhere.

With presenters from both TV and radio joining places such as Channel 5, TalkTV and GB News, it’s a worrying time for the BBC with the decrease of hosts leaving.

Names such as Vanessa Feltz, Simon Mayo, Andrew Marr, Peter Crouch, Paul O’Grady and Sue Barker are some of the most well-known people who have all decided to ditch the BBC to go elsewhere.

Long-standing presenter Emily Maitlis announced that after joining the broadcaster back in 2001, she and Jon Sopel will be joining Global to start a podcast on LBC radio.