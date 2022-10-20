Norway Tells Its Citizens to Refrain From Travelling to Palestine – SchengenVisaInfo.com

Norway has advised its citizens to avoid any travel to the regions of Nablus and Jenin in the West Bank.

According to a recent statement from the Norwegian Foreign Ministry, the security situation in the north of the West Bank has been unstable for a long time, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

“Israeli military actions aimed at Palestinian militant groups occur regularly in the West Bank, both in the cities of Nablus and Jenin, and the surrounding areas,” the statement reads.

As the Ministry explains, the travel advisories for Jenin and Nablus are in addition to the current travel advisories covering Gaza.

Recently, Norway introduced new travel advisories for Benin and Togo while also reducing travel advisories for Burundi and Tunisia.

Whereas, on October 7, in response to the violence and unrest following the September military coup in the West African country of Burkina Faso, Norway advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country.

Similarly, at the end of last month, the Ministry also recommended its citizens avoid travelling to Iran except for those strictly necessary.

The same came out with this warning due to the nationwide demonstrations, the reactions of the authorities and the deterioration of the security situation in Iran.

Authorities in Iran reported that protests and uprisings in Iran were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested on suspicion of breaking Iran’s strict rules on wearing the hijab, the Islamic head covering for women.

In September, Norway issued travel advisories for some parts of Armenia, too, taking into account the deterioration of Armenia’s security situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

As a result, the Foreign Ministry emphasized that in the first weeks of September, there were military clashes in several places in Armenia, especially along the state border with Azerbaijan and in the central and southern part of the border from the Armenian side.

Moreover, in May, Norway advised its citizens not to travel to Iraq, except for the provinces of Dahuk, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdish areas.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry of Norway said that citizens could travel only when absolutely necessary in these areas.

Besides, on August 9, Norway decided to remove travel advisories not to travel to the southern Sinai region of Egypt. However, the government still advises citizens not to travel to North Sinai and the border areas with Libya.