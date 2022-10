Kristian Morken, 21, of Nosteveien, Lier, Viken, Norway was charged with two sexual assaults on a woman over 16 in Lancaster on November 20, 2021.

At the trial one count of sexual assault was discontinued but he was found guilty on the other count.

Morken is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on November 16 for a pre-sentence report hearing.