Online fashion giant Asos plunges £32m into the red

His comments came as the online fast fashion giant fell nearly £32million into the red for the year to the end of August.

At Asos’s annual results, the pioneering firm said its revenues for the 12 months to the end of August were flat at £3.9billion – but it still made a pre-tax loss of £31.9million compared with a £177.1million profit the year before.

Mr Calamonte said Asos has been hit by weaker consumer spending and an overreliance on profit-cutting promotions.

He also said it is suffering because its business model and the way it attracts and keeps customers is tired and needs to be refreshed.

Its international operations, especially the US, should be producing the returns expected of them, Mr Calamonte said.

Asos also has to fix an “inefficient” supply chain, which left it exposed to global economic turbulence and ongoing transport problems.

The firm’s leadership team and company culture also needs to be strengthened, he said, and the retailer should better at using data and tech to engage with customers.