Overwatch 2 – Ana Hero Guide

In Overwatch 2 Ana is one of the support heroes, who has the ability to do a high amount of healing at a distance. Armed with a rifle, Ana can dish out healing and damage from range, something that many other support heroes don’t excel at. Overwatch 2 brought new modes, heroes, and maps, along with balance changes to the hero shooter, which has shifted the meta. Here’s how to maximize your healing as Ana in Overwatch 2.
You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?