Pensioner’s traditional money saving tip could save you £960 a year

Sharon Lowick, 53, told Express.co.uk: “I find it saves me so much money as I’m a little bit of a shopaholic I tend to not even go in some of the shops because I know I don’t need it.

“I only buy what I need so it’s really helping me – I’ve saved so much money and I’d definitely recommend it.”

Sharon is not the only person to try out this method to help her through the cost of living crisis.

A Which? study recently found many people are choosing to use cash over cards to help them curb their spending.