Persona 5 Royal Xbox Game Pass release date, time, preload, review





Persona 5 Royal – one of the most celebrated JRPGs ever – is heading to Xbox this week. The beloved SEGA and Atlus game is launching on Friday, October 21 and will be available on Xbox Game Pass. An exact release time for Xbox Game Pass hasn’t been confirmed yet but it has been revealed when Persona 5 Royal will be available on Steam.

According to the countdown on the Steam page for P5R, the game will unlock on Valve’s platform at 4am BST / 5am CEST on Friday, October 21. It remains to be seen whether this will be the same for the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of Persona 5 Royal. In terms of Game Pass releases, Microsoft doesn’t have a set time that new games are added to the service. But recently some big name games that have launched on Game Pass were added at 5pm UK time on release day.

The games that dropped at this time were Sam Barlow’s indie horror hit Immmortality and Arkane Studios and Bethesda’s Deathloop. If you want to prepare for the release of Persona 5 Royal on Xbox preload is available now. Like Deathloop, Persona 5 Royal is a former PlayStation exclusive. Persona 5 first launched on the PS4 back in 2016 in Japan, with a worldwide release in 2017. Persona 5 Royal then arrived in 2019 in the Land of the Rising Sun, with other regions getting the game the following year.

Persona 5 Royal is the definitive version of Persona 5, adding new characters, extra game mechanics and more story content. In the Express.co.uk Persona 5 Royal review for the PS4 we said this upgraded version somehow makes a near perfect game even better. We said: “If you’ve never played Persona 5 before then Royal is the version you should be getting without question. “You can’t go wrong with either build but P5R adds plenty of new content and includes many gameplay tweaks that majorly improves the experience.

“While those who sunk well over 100 hours into the original P5 will find plenty of extra additions that makes a revisit to Shujin well worth it. “Persona 5 Royal fine tunes and adds to what was already a near flawless game so that there isn’t even the slightest blemish in sight. “It’s a perfect JRPG – one of the genre’s finest offerings and another essential purchase for the PS4.” In the run-up to the release of Persona 5 Royal for Xbox, Switch and PC some cool marketing has been popping up around the world. In Times Square Xbox is displaying a huge Persona 5 Royal advert while in London a mural for the game has also been spotted.