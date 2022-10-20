Pop Idol’s Zoe Birkett forced to undergo hip replacement for arthritis

Zoe Birkett, who was the most successful female hopeful on Pop Idol in 2002, has undergone a hip replacement to combat her osteoarthritis. The 37-year-old said despite having “no hope” about having the procedure at such a young age, it’s “the best thing” she’s done.
Zoe was first diagnosed with severe osteoarthritis and had three pins put into her hip at aged just 13.
The pins were later removed, but after many years of performing, the pain got worse which prompted her to have an MRI scan.
During the pandemic she was told she had the hip of an 85-year-old.
Zoe told Express.co.uk that the pain got so bad, she couldn’t tie her own shoe laces and had to sleep with a pillow between her legs.
With this, Zoe was left with no choice but to replace her hip with a cemented titanium stem and hip socket.
“That was hard to take in at the time,” the singer admitted fearing her career could be over.
The mother-of-one also knew she needed to act fast when her back gave way during a short walk with her daughter in lockdown.
Thankfully for the former Pop Idol star all went well and she was able to start rehearsals for Moulin Rouge the Musical just weeks after.
Zoe has documented her health journey on her Instagram page in the hope of helping other young sufferers.
Osteoarthritis is commonly detected in those aged 45 and over. It’s the most common type of arthritis in the UK.
While initially apprehensive about sharing the depths of her journey, she has since reached new audiences of those experiencing the same problem at a similar age.
She spilled: “Since I’ve shared my story, so many people have kind of connected with my page now which was originally about music.
“So many more people now are like, ‘wow I’m so inspired by your story, I’m going through the same thing’.
“So many people who were dancers and performers have reached out.”
Zoe is particularly proud to be an advocate for young sufferers of osteoarthritis after having no other case to compare her jounrey to ahead of surgery.
The Pop Idol star said she had only discovered people in their sixties or over who had undergone the procedure and no one of her age at the time.
Of her involvement with Arthritis Action, she said: “I’m extremely grateful to everyone at Chelsea Lister Hospital during my recovery and also the support and advice given by Arthritis Action, which gave me comfort in knowing I wasn’t alone and there are people going through the same issues I did.”
