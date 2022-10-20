Pop Idol’s Zoe Birkett forced to undergo hip replacement for arthritis

Zoe Birkett, who was the most successful female hopeful on Pop Idol in 2002, has undergone a hip replacement to combat her osteoarthritis. The 37-year-old said despite having “no hope” about having the procedure at such a young age, it’s “the best thing” she’s done.

Zoe was first diagnosed with severe osteoarthritis and had three pins put into her hip at aged just 13.

The pins were later removed, but after many years of performing, the pain got worse which prompted her to have an MRI scan.

During the pandemic she was told she had the hip of an 85-year-old.

Zoe told Express.co.uk that the pain got so bad, she couldn’t tie her own shoe laces and had to sleep with a pillow between her legs.

