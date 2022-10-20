Pride of Britain Teen awarded for saving boy and father from drowning

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrates ordinary people who have done extraordinary things and this 2022 ceremony will be broadcast on ITV on October 27. A winner who is sure to capture the hearts of the nation includes a teenager called Lucy Montgomery who saved the lives of her father and a young boy who were close to being swept away by treacherous river currents.

Lucy was on holiday with her family in France, when the terrifying situation unfolded in front of her.

She was paddle boarding in the Charente River with Mathieu, the young son of a family friend, when she noticed he was in trouble in the water.

The eight-year-old boy had started drifting away after being pulled by a strong current which was taking him into much deeper, dangerous waters.

When Mathieu started to panic, Lucy, who was just 14 at the time, tried to reassure him and walked alongside him in shallow water close to the riverbank.

READ MORE: Coronation Street’s Daniel and Daisy left homeless