PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Millie Bright volley helps Blues to victory in Champions League opener

Chelsea made a positive start to their 2022/23 Women’s Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over PSG.

Millie Bright scored the only goal of the game against last season’s semi-finalists with 27 minutes gone at Stade Jean Bouin, when she connected with Erin Cuthbert’s cross and slammed home a brilliant volley.

PSG dominated possession on home turf, but mustered just one shot on target throughout the match and rarely looked like beating Blues goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

The result means Chelsea – without manager Emma Hayes in the dugout following the news of her emergency hysterectomy last week – have now won four matches in succession in all competitions.

Hayes’ side suffered a frustrating group-stage exit last term, but have kicked off proceedings in fine style this time around, in Group A.

The Blues will know they face a battle in the round-robin stage however, with Real Madrid also in their group.

Bright capitalised on PSG’s failure to complete a proper clearance after a corner for the game’s solitary goal.

The England star latched onto Cuthbert’s centre with a smart finish, in what proved the game’s decisive moment.