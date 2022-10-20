BINGHAMTON (WBNG) — The Binghamton Crime Victims Assistance Center held a Purple Pets Prevention Parade this evening in downtown Binghamton.

The Crime Victims Assistance Center staff as well as volunteers and supporters came out with their furry friends to join in on the walk through the streets.

The parade aims to raise community awareness surrounding domestic violence while also showing those affected by abuse that supportive services are available through local organizations.

12 News spoke with Christine Battisti, the Executive Director for the Crime Victims Assistance Center about doing events like these to raise awareness for the services they provide.

“We just like to do things that are out in the community because people might not know about our services, and we would hope that somebody that is experiencing violence in their homes and they see the staff that they would reach out and know that help is there for them.” said Christine Battisti.

The Crime Victims Assistance Center aims to educate the Broome and Chenango county communities while also providing trauma-informed care and assistance while they heal.

