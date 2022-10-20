Research Deep Dive | Decentralized Society + Web3 – MIT Media Lab

Join Ramesh Raskar, Alex ‘Sandy’ Pentland, Neha Narula, and a variety of special guests and Media Lab researchers for a deep dive into new digital technologies, focusing on three emerging areas: (1) digital currencies, (2) decentralized AI, and (3) computational privacy and security.

This discussion will be livestreamed, and no registration is required; it will be embedded on this page before the conversations begin. The livestream will be closed-captioned, and the archived video will be posted with closed captions within a few days of the event.