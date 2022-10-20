Ronaldo ‘dropped’ by Ten Hag as Man Utd boss makes verdict on stop

“Our team worked hard for this. We are adapting with the new coach, the pre-season and now starting the season, game after game. So we talk in the changing room, we help each other. This win was very important to the team.”

It now seems that Ten Hag has won his power battle with Ronaldo. Doing so is a major boost for his chances of succeeding as manager. The 52-year-old spent the summer dealing with Ronaldo’s desire to leave, and has largely used the player from the bench in the Premier League.

But United will now go to Chelsea without arguably their best player. It is not clear if Ronaldo will be able to work his way back into the first team.