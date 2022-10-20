Russia’s scorched earth tactics will not win, Germany says; Kyiv tells men to resist Russian conscription

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said it’s likely that Russia is considering pulling troops out of the part of the Kherson region west of the Dnipro river after it began to evacuate the civilian population there.

The ministry noted that, given recent comments by the newly appointed commander of Russian forces in Ukraine about a “a difficult situation” emerging in Kherson in southern Ukraine — plus his approval of plans to evacuate residents from there — that “likely indicates that the Russian authorities are seriously considering a major withdrawal of their forces from the area west of the Dnipro river.”

“As the overall operational commander, Surovikin’s announcement highlighting negative news about the ‘special military operation’ is highly unusual,” the ministry noted.

It would be difficult for Russian forces to withdraw, however. “A key challenge of any Russian withdrawal operation would be extracting troops and their equipment across the 1000 meter wide river in good order.”

“With all the permanent bridges severely damaged, Russia would highly likely rely heavily on a temporary barge bridge it completed near Kherson in recent days, and military pontoon ferry units, which continue to operate at several locations,” the ministry said.

— Holly Ellyatt