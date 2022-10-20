Silent Hill: Ascension Is A New Interactive Streaming Experience Set To Release In 2023

During the Silent Hill Transmission presentation, Konami revealed multiple new Silent Hill projects–including an “interactive streaming experience” called Silent Hill: Ascension. Genvid (specialist in creating video game and streaming show hybrids), Bad Robot Games, Behavior Interactive (Dead by Daylight dev), and DJ2 Entertainment (company that adapts video games to TV and film) are behind this new title, and the project is set to release in 2023.
The trailer shows text that looks like people chatting with each other online–very Twitch chat-esque–with one exclaiming, “Can we save her?” The trailer tagline is “face your traumas together.”