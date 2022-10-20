Six managers who lasted shorter than Liz Truss including Gascoigne

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced that she will be resigning after reading a statement outside of the front door of No 10 Downing Street. Her announcement means that she lasted a mere 44 days in office, putting her amongst the greats for the shortest stints in power in the world of football managements.
Truss’ resignation means she has had the shortest tenure as UK PM in history, breaking the record held by George Canning of 119 days – who died in the role. However, although an impressive feat to call for a substitution before the 50-day mark, Truss has been outshone by some football managers.
Truss’ tenure was littered with controversy, from eye-watering market crashes to key ministers resigning. But was it as impressive as some other shockingly short managerial reigns? Express Sport takes a look…
Paul Gascoigne (39 days)
Despite being a sensational footballer, it was a different story for Paul Gascoigne when it came to management. The former Tottenham playmaker gained brief experience in the dugout with Boston United and in Portugal before being handed the role at Kettering Town. After leading the club to two wins and two draws in six games, Gascoigne was sacked after 39 days – with his daily drinking the reasoning given by the club owner.
Kevin Cullis (7 days)
Former manager – and now convicted fraudster – Kevin Cullis spent just a week with Swansea City before deciding to resign. His side suffered defeats in both games whilst he was at the club, though it has been reported that he was only in control of the squad for one-and-a-half games. In his second match in charge, players took control of their tactics at half-time and overruled his team talk, prompting his resignation.
Brian Clough (44 days)
Technically, Truss shares her timeframe with former Nottingham Forest boss Brian Clough. The former Middlesbrough striker spent 44 days in charge of Leeds United before being given the boot, winning one of his seven matches in charge. His reputation with players has been cited as a reason for his sacking, reportedly telling his squad that they had cheated their way to silverware before his appointment – having previously branded Leeds’ tactics as ‘dirty’. Truss is in good company.
Dave Bassett (4 days)
Just like Truss, Dave Bassett’s tenure was cut short because he had a change of heart. He left Wimbledon for Crystal Palace in 1984, but four days later decided that it was the wrong decision and asked to return. He was granted that wish and helped the club to two promotions after that, justifying his statement that he had ‘unfinished business’ with the side.
Marcelo Bielsa (2 days)
Leeds legend Marcelo Bielsa spent just 48 hours as Lazio manager before resigning, much to the amazement of the club. The Argentine said that he felt that he would not be backed in the transfer window and therefore his needs as manager would not be met.
