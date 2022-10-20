Categories US SKKU: Information and Communications Division Hosts 2022 Metaverse Hackathon Post author By Google News Post date October 20, 2022 No Comments on SKKU: Information and Communications Division Hosts 2022 Metaverse Hackathon SKKU: Information and Communications Division Hosts 2022 Metaverse Hackathon – India Education | Latest Education News | Global Educational News | Recent Educational News Home Academics SKKU: Information and Communications Division Hosts 2022 Metaverse Hackathon Source link Related Tags Communications, division, Hackathon, Hosts, information, Metaverse, SKKU By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Horror lightning strike kills ‘wonderful’ mum holidaying with children → Beatles historian appointed new operations manager at law firm Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.