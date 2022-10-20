State pension triple lock in doubt again as PM Liz Truss resigns

Prime Minister Liz Truss has just announced she will stand down as Prime Minister after she told Parliament yesterday she was “ completely committed” to bringing back the triple lock mechanism, which was suspended last year. The triple lock policy guarantees the state pension increases each year in line with inflation, average earnings or 2.5 percent, whichever is highest.

Asked if she would break the triple lock promise during Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms Truss said: “We have been clear in our manifesto that we will maintain a triple lock and I am completely committed to it, and so is the Chancellor.”

With inflation hitting 10.1 percent in the year to September 2022 and with this being the figure used for the triple lock, pensioners are set for a major boost from next April.

But suggested candidates for the PM’s job, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, have both previously spoken about the need to reduce Government spending.

Rishi Sunak was Chancellor when the Government decided to temporarily scrap the triple lock last year, as it was deemed average earnings were distorted by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

