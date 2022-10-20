State pension triple lock in doubt again as PM Liz Truss resigns

Prime Minister Liz Truss has just announced she will stand down as Prime Minister after she told Parliament yesterday she was “ completely committed” to bringing back the triple lock mechanism, which was suspended last year. The triple lock policy guarantees the state pension increases each year in line with inflation, average earnings or 2.5 percent, whichever is highest.
Asked if she would break the triple lock promise during Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms Truss said: “We have been clear in our manifesto that we will maintain a triple lock and I am completely committed to it, and so is the Chancellor.”
With inflation hitting 10.1 percent in the year to September 2022 and with this being the figure used for the triple lock, pensioners are set for a major boost from next April.
But suggested candidates for the PM’s job, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, have both previously spoken about the need to reduce Government spending.
Rishi Sunak was Chancellor when the Government decided to temporarily scrap the triple lock last year, as it was deemed average earnings were distorted by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
He reached the final stage of the leadership contest to become PM just six weeks ago when he was narrowly beaten by Liz Truss.
He put forward a far less radical agenda for tax cuts than the outgoing PM proposed, though he has previously advocated a double-digit rise for the state pension next year, saying it would not further worsen inflation.
Current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt declined to confirm the return of the triple lock since he took on the role last Friday.
He told Parliament: “I’m very aware of how many vulnerable pensioners there are and the importance of the triple lock but, as I said earlier, I’m not making any commitments on any individual policy areas, but every decision we take will be taken through the prism of what matters most to the most vulnerable.”
He was elected Prime Minister in 2019 with a Conservative manifesto promising the triple lock would be maintained.
The new state pension could rise to £203.85 a week if the triple lock policy returns and the amount increases by 10.1 percent.
If the new state pension rose in line with earnings, pensioners would be paid £195.35 a week, or £8.50 less than it would have risen if it were in line with inflation. This is a difference of £442.01 a year between the two increases.
The basic state pension would increase from £141.85 to £156.20 a week in line with inflation, but would rise to only £149.65 in line with earnings, a difference of £6.55 a week or £340.60 a year.
Steve Webb, partner at pensions consultants LCP, said: “When the triple lock promise was broken in 2022, the Government insisted that this was a one-off measure because of the special circumstances of the pandemic.
“It would be a high risk political gamble to break this manifesto commitment for a second year. Breaking the triple lock could cost a single pensioner £442 per year.
“A reduced pension rise, combined with a cut in help on energy bills, could be part of a ‘double whammy’ for millions of pensioners.”
Following the news of the PM’s resignation, people were quick to ask what it would mean for the state pension triple lock.
Writing on Twitter, @foodbankuser1 claimed: “The Tory party is in melt down. There should not be an internal self imposed new PM we the people demand a GE now. Sunak in? Bangs goes the triple lock pension raise.”
Meanwhile, @sibelian62 asked: “What happens now to Truss statement at PMQ’s to keep the triple lock pension?”
@champson penned: “Well there goes the triple lock!”
