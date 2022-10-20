Steven Gerrard copies Liz Truss in interview as Aston Villa sack looms

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard appeared to emulate Liz Truss by insisting that he is a fighter and not a quitter after his side’s defeat at Fulham on Wednesday evening. The west Midlands club shipped three goals to ramp up the pressure on Gerrard after a lacklustre start to the campaign, with the 42-year-old’s position as manager seemingly hanging by a thread.

Gerrard was relentlessly targeted by the Villa fans in attendance at Craven Cottage during the latter stages of the contest, which saw his side remain one place outside the Premier League’s drop zone after picking up just nine points from 11 matches. The Villa boss had been widely tipped for the sack in the build-up to the match but gave a defiant answer when quizzed on his future after the final whistle, although it drew plenty of similarities to a claim Truss made in the House of Commons just a day before her resignation as Prime Minister.

“It’s tough but I’m a man, I accept it and I understand it [the fans turning on him],” Gerrard told Amazon Prime Video. I can feel their frustrations, I’m frustrated [as well]. It was a tough night for me personally.

“We’ll see what happens, I understand the situation that we’re in. I’m a fighter, I’ll never, ever quit anything, certainly when it comes down to football or anything in life. We’ll see what happens.”

Just hours after the final whistle, it was confirmed that Gerrard had been axed.

