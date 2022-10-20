TIP Unveils Metaverse-Ready Networks Project Group

TIP (Telecom Infra Project) announced a that addresses one of the central topics in today’s telecommunications industry.

The metaverse aims to transform how people interact by delivering immersive experiences that will require higher network performance than ever before, for both fixed and mobile networks.

For connectivity and technology service providers, as well as the broader industry, the metaverse will create opportunities to deliver new experiences spanning all sectors including education, healthcare, remote work, and more. As these use cases begin to emerge, network performance and functionality needs to evolve. Future immersive services will demand more network capabilities to support greater agility, programmability, performance and reliability.

The TIP Metaverse-Ready Networks Project Group’s primary objective is to accelerate the development of solutions and architectures that improve network readiness to support metaverse experiences. Meta Platforms, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Telefónica and Sparkle will be the initial co-chairs of the Project Group.

Alex Harmand, Head of Network Platforms at Telefónica and Co-Chair of the MRN Project Group

This new group will enable operators to address the exciting opportunities that the metaverse is creating in both the consumer and enterprise segments. Telefonica is looking forward to collaborating to define the network capabilities and associated APIs needed to enhance metaverse services. The TIP community is the perfect environment for this initiative, as it will allow us to leverage multiple current project groups, such as OpenWIFI, OpenRAN, Open Optical and Packet Transport, to deliver end-to-end architectures and solutions that we will then test in Telefonica’s and other TIP Community Labs.