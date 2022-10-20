‘Tulsa King’ Is Newest Show from the Creator of ‘Yellowstone’ Starring Sylvester Stallone

Paramount Pictures

There should be a study conducted on Taylor Sheridan’s sleep schedule because we’re not entirely sure how he does at all!

The acclaimed filmmaker and showrunner is the mastermind behind some of our favorite TV dramas, including none other than Yellowstone and 1883. Well, he’s at it again—this time with a new Paramount+ series, Tulsa King, starring Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone.

The mob-drama series appears to have all the action, thrills, and star-studded talent we get from Yellowstone, just with a Brooklyn-esque twist. Sounds like it would be perfect for all you Godfather fans out there.

If you’re ready for your fix of an all-new array of intense feuds, illicit affairs, and riveting plots, Sheridan’s new series might be your next best bet. Read on for everything to know about Tulsa King, including the cast, plot, premiere date, and more.

The trailer has us hiding behind our covers while wanting more at the same time.

What is ‘Tulsa King’ About?

There was a lot to unpack from that trailer. But in short, the series is set to follow Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone)—a leader of a mafia crew in New York. Manfredi has just been released from a 25-year prison sentence and expects to get right back to “work.” But to his surprise, he’s essentially exiled by his boss and sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he’s supposed to stay until further notice. Manfredi catches on to his boss’s schemes and decides to build a new criminal empire from the ground up. However, finding a new crew in a completely foreign area proves to be a rather difficult task.

Who’s in the cast of ‘Tulsa King’?

Sylvester Stallone will play our main character and mafia-leader, Manfredi. Best known for his Oscar-winning role in Rocky, along with starring in the Rambo movies, this will mark his first role in a TV series. Opposite of Stallone is Dana Delany, who will play Margaret. Delany is an Emmy Award-winning actress who you might recognize from China Beach, Tombstone, or Desperate Housewives. Garrett Hedlund plays Mitch Keller in Tulsa King. Keller is a retired bull rider who knows his way around Oklahoma like no other. Hedlund can be seen in Troy, Friday Night Lights, and Four Brothers. Andrea Savage is Stacy Beale. Beale is an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. You’ll know Beale has credits in Bob’s Burgers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The League, and Veep.

The rest of the cast goes as follows:

Martin Starr (Silicon Valley)

Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman)

Nick Cenatiempo (The Irishman)

Max Casella (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Robert Walker Branchaud (Hawkeye)

Where can I watch ‘Tulsa King’?

Tulsa King is an original Paramount+ series, and will premiere its first two episodes on the platform November 13, 2022.

