Wolves confirm Steve Davis to remain as interim head coach until 2023

Steve Davis will remain as Wolves’ interim head coach until 2023, the club have confirmed.

The 57-year-old assumed the role when Bruno Lage was sacked on October 2 and has overseen one win and two defeats in his three games in charge so far, with the club sat 18th in the Premier League table.

The news comes just hours after after QPR head coach Mick Beale turned down an approach from Wolves because “it wasn’t the right moment”.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Mick Beale says he didn’t feel it was the ‘right moment’ to speak to Wolves about their vacant managerial position, as he’s enjoying the challenge at QPR.



Former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui had also rejected the role earlier this month, citing family reasons for his decision.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “In the short time Steve and his team have been in interim charge of the first team, we have already seen improvements to the group, with the players responding well to their methods and the changes they have started to implement.

“Steve understands the culture and standards set at this club, and we want to give him and his team clarity on their positions and allow them the best possible opportunity for success.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Crystal Palace against Wolves in the Premier League.



“While there are no outstanding candidates to appoint on a permanent basis to the head coach position, we have complete faith in their ability and leadership to continue their roles into the World Cup break and new year.

“We have no plans to rush our search for a new permanent head coach and will not compromise in any way our approach to appointing the person we believe to be the perfect fit for our club, our squad and the role of head coach at Wolves.”

Wolves’ remaining fixtures before the World Cup

Leicester (H) – October 23, 2pm

Brentford (A) – October 29, 3pm

Brighton (H) – November 5, 3pm

Leeds (H) – November 9, 7.45pm – Carabao Cup third round

Arsenal (H) – November 12, 7.45pm