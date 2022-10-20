Wyoming Whiskey Offers a Super-Limited Bourbon Whiskey to Celebrate Yellowstone’s 150 Years

Designated as the country’s first National Park by President Ulysses S. Grant in 1872, Yellowstone has become a lodestone for those far and near wanting to experience the essence of the American West. Spanning three state lines, although it lies mainly within Wyoming, the park has become famous for its breathtaking geysers, exquisite fauna, and beautiful surroundings.

To celebrate the National Park’s 150th anniversary, Wyoming Whiskey has debuted the limited-edition 1872 straight bourbon, which is comprised of 93% wheated bourbon and 7% high-rye bourbon and aged for 9 years before being bottled at 116 proof. All of the ingredients used for this expression are sourced locally in Wyoming, including the water which comes from an ancient aquifer.

Limited to just 150 bottles, which each comes in a beautiful leather carrying case, this exclusive bourbon exudes notes of orange marmalade, lemon peel, and buttercream on the nose, while imparting honey, pears, and peppercorn to the palate with a grapefruit, pepper, and black licorice finish.

Wyoming Whiskey will donate up to $150,000 of the proceeds to the Yellowstone Forever foundation. The 1872 bourbon will be available from select retailers for $400.