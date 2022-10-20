Categories
Entertainment

Yellowstone at 150: ‘It’s never dull’


Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. But the park extends beyond 1872, of course; several Native American tribes hold older ties to the land.

Beyond the brim of his ranger hat, Rich Jehle sees future chapters, too. The West District interpretive ranger, who has worked here for over three decades, spoke with the Monitor about his work one October morning. 

Why We Wrote This

After 150 years, Yellowstone National Park continues to inspire. A park ranger reflects on the responsibility of long-term stewardship.

“I think the favorite moments a lot of times are the simplest ones,” he says. “It’s when you get that ‘aha’ moment from a visitor” – about showing respect for bears or bison, for example. 

Speaking of which, a black bear knocked on his front door once and later showed up on his back porch. “We kept the trap out there for at least a week, and the bear never got in the trap. It was very smart,” Mr. Jehle says.

Asked how his work has transformed his life, Mr. Jehle says he feels lucky to have spent his career in such a “spectacular” spot, but “this place doesn’t belong to me,” he adds. “It belongs to the future, to my kids, and their kids, and the rest of the American public, and the rest of the world.”

Graceful geysers, grizzly bears – there’s no shortage of adventure in Yellowstone National Park, which turned 150 this year.

The story of this first U.S. national park, which spans 2.2 million acres (in three states), extends beyond 1872, of course; several Native American tribes hold older ties to the land. Beyond the brim of his ranger hat, Rich Jehle sees future chapters, too.

Yellowstone belongs “to my kids, and their kids,” Mr. Jehle tells the Monitor one October morning in the park, rocky ridges reflected in his L.L. Bean shades. A bison lumbers in the distance. 

Why We Wrote This

After 150 years, Yellowstone National Park continues to inspire. A park ranger reflects on the responsibility of long-term stewardship.

The West District interpretive ranger has worked here for over three decades. Yellowstone is also where the mustachioed naturalist met and married his wife and where they raised two daughters. In an outdoor interview near Madison Junction at the base of National Park Mountain, he discussed the responsibility of long-term stewardship and a lesson in renewal from the fires of 1988.

Our conversation has been lightly edited and condensed. 





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.