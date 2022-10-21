50-30-20 budgeting rule could save you £5,000 a year

How to save money has never been so high on the agenda as millions of Britons struggle to make ends meet amid rising prices.

Mat Megens, founder of money saving app HyperJar said while there is no magic wand, it’s often the simple budgeting tools that have the best results.

He said: “Emotional, ‘quick hit’ spending is a cause of debt for millions of people – especially for younger generations. It’s the financial hangover after that instant dopamine hit from spending.

“At a time like this, it’s important to make money a talking point rather than something to feel embarrassed about.”

