9to5Mac Happy Hour 404: New iPad, iPad Pro and Apple TV announced

Zac and Benjamin discuss everything from this week’s Take Note not-event event, including the redesigned 10th-generation iPad, iPad Pro update with M2, and the new Apple TV 4K. There’s also some rumors about purported iris tracking for the Apple headset, and an annoyance with the focal distance on the iPhone 14 Pro.
Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac.
Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.
Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air: What do you gain or give up?
- M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ ahead of official launch next week
- M2 iPad Pro vs M1 iPad Pro: What’s changed?
- 2015 Apple TV HD no longer sold by Apple following new Apple TV 4K announcement
- Apple TV’s new Siri Remote comes with USB-C, but you need to buy a cable separately
- iPadapalooza: Weird choices Apple is making for its new iPads
- Apple TV 4K price drops to new low, but you’ll have to pay up if you want Thread support in your Home hub
- New iPad Pro offers clever ‘hover’ feature for Apple Pencil, here’s how it works
- New $449 iPad doesn’t work with Apple Pencil 2, requires dongle to charge first-gen Pencil
- macOS Ventura to be released to all users on October 24
- iPad 9 still available for $329 as new iPad 10 sees price hike to $449
- Apple debuts Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad with detachable two-part design, trackpad, function keys
- Apple announces new Apple TV 4K with A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ support
