“Their drive to find a cure is vital and inspirational and I truly believe that one day, a cure will be found.”

Anita said Mike “knew early on” that he was “losing something of himself”.

Concerned for his health, the Carry On actress said he continued asking her what was happening to him.

“He used his sense of humour to put people at ease, making light of our fear that his memory was slipping away,” she explained.