Another Meghan Deal or No Deal co-star opens up after Duchess’ remarks

Speaking about her experience on Deal or No Deal, the Duchess said she was thankful for the job as it was giving her financial security as well as health insurance, but did not appreciate how the attention was all on the models’ look rather than their brain.

Opening the sixth episode of Archetypes focused on the bimbo label, the Duchess said: “You have to imagine, just to paint the picture for you, that before the tapings of the show all the girls would line up and there were different stations and you had your lashes put on and your extensions put in and the padding in your bra.

“We were even given spray tan vouchers each week, because there was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like, it was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains.

“And when I look back at that time, I will never forget this one detail, because moments before we’d get on stage there was a woman who ran the show and she would be there backstage and I can still hear her. She couldn’t properly pronounce my last name at the time and I knew who she was talking to because she would go ‘Markel, suck it in! Markel, suck it in!’