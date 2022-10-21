Bargain breakfast enjoyed by George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoy a bargain breakfast which can be bought at one of Britain’s favourite supermarkets, according to their mother Kate. When the future Queen visited Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school two years ago she told staff what meals her children liked to eat.
School manager Michelle Samuels later revealed that the royal siblings, aged nine, seven and four, enjoy a simple breakfast of cereal and apples.
She told today.com: “She mentioned to three of the children that her own children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning, which sparked a conversation with the children about their own preference of fruits.”
In Aldi a packet of red mini apples cost just 85p, while boxes of cereal range from 59p to £2.25.
Therefore both royal snacks could be bought for less than £5, with the cheapest combination being just £1.44.
Prince Louis had an interesting choice for his favourite vegetable, however.
A few years ago Kate had a conversation with Dame Mary Berry about her children’s favourite foods and snacks.
She said: “We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot.”
Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, said after a visit to the school in 2019: “One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in.
“She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her.”
The young royals started a new school in Windsor last month after relocating there from Kensington.
