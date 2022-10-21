Bargain breakfast enjoyed by George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoy a bargain breakfast which can be bought at one of Britain’s favourite supermarkets, according to their mother Kate. When the future Queen visited Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school two years ago she told staff what meals her children liked to eat.

School manager Michelle Samuels later revealed that the royal siblings, aged nine, seven and four, enjoy a simple breakfast of cereal and apples.

She told today.com: “She mentioned to three of the children that her own children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning, which sparked a conversation with the children about their own preference of fruits.”

In Aldi a packet of red mini apples cost just 85p, while boxes of cereal range from 59p to £2.25.

Therefore both royal snacks could be bought for less than £5, with the cheapest combination being just £1.44.