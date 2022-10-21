Bitgert (BRISE): Growing ecosystem with projects covering DeFi, NFT, Web3 – CryptoMode

What is the project, and what problem does it solve?

Brise Chain relies on a system of PoA consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double-sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality.

The Brise Chain also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. Cross-chain transfer and other communication are possible due to native support of interoperability. BRISE Exchange remains a liquid venue for the exchange of assets on both chains. This dual-chain architecture will be ideal for users to take advantage of the fast trading on one side and build their decentralized apps on the other side.

What are the utilities of Coins?

BRISE Coin (BRISE) was a BEP20 token on the Binance network.

After the launch of Brise Chain, BRISE Coin (BRISE) is being converted into native BRISE tokens on the main network via the exchange platform at brisescan.com, a pragmatic and efficient way to perform the initial token swap.

BRISE Coins Overview

Coins Name: BRISE

Total Supply: 1000 T

Total Circulation: 388T

Coinstore.com Listing

Trading Pair: BRISE/USDT

Trade Time: 13 October 13:30, 2022 UTC+8

Withdrawal Time: 14 October 17:00, 2022 UTC+8

What parts does the project ecosystem include?

Bitgert Startup Studio: It is a program launched to help Entrepreneurs & Businesses in raising funds publicly by issuing public sale / private sales of tokens using our BRC20 Smart Contracts.

Bitgert Startup Studio program helps Entrepreneurs & Business owners with below things: 1. Technical support (Smart Contract Development, Integrations) Marketing & Promotional support; 2. Connecting with Investors & Accelerators Funding.

Bitgert Startup Studio support businesses such as real estate, technology, financial services/products, infrastructure, chemical, construction, energy, gas, medical, and oil.

Bitgert-Pegged Tokens: Stablecoins are critical for the smooth running of any blockchain ecosystem. So Bitgert launching a stable crypto bridge on the Bitgert blockchain gives Brise users better flexibility in trading on the Brise chain.

The bridge enables users to easily swap stable currencies from our supported networks to the Bitgert Chain in a go. The USDT and USDC stable coins will be pegged to the BRC20 token.

Project Roadmap

See in whitepaper

Bitgert Official Media

Website | Twitter (@bitgertbrise) | Telegram

