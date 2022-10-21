Black Adam review – A charmless attempt at building a franchise





We’ve all read the stories over the past few months: Dwayne Johnson has arrived to save the DC Universe from itself. After years of meandering and uncertainty, the DC Comics film series has fallen into disrepair. Batman and Superman have been left to stagnate, Aquaman and Wonder Woman are churning out sequels as we speak, and The Suicide Squad and Shazam! movies seem to be living in completely separate universes. Black Adam attempts to rectify these wider problems within the franchise, and – for the most part – succeeds. It’s just a shame the film itself is painfully dull.

Black Adam (or Teth-Adam, as he’s known for most of the film) is an ancient being blessed with powers from the gods and is resurrected after 5,000 years of slumber. What is his purpose? What does he want? What master or fight does he want to champion? Unfortunately, most of these questions are never answered. What’s worse is that Johnson plays an unfortunately bland rendition of the memorable DC supervillain throughout the two-hour epic. While it certainly feels like he gives as good a performance as he can in the film, the writing is completely lacking. Black Adam, as a person, is paper thin and entirely gormless in many scenes where emotion and weight would have helped (a lot). Johnson’s performance is bogged down by a deluge of side characters that both help and hinder his performance.

On one side, DC fans will be thrilled to learn the Justice Society are some of the best heroes ever shown on the big screen. Made up of Cyclone, Atom Smasher, Hawkman and Doctor Fate, these newcomers are interesting, flawed, powerful and endearing throughout the entire picture. Surely some of this creativity and love could have gone into some of the other superhero romps from Warner Bros in the past few years? On the other side, the “human” characters helping Black Adam in their quest to save the world (or something like that, probably) were just truly, painfully irritating. Adrianna, a university professor (apparently?) and her son, Amon, plague the movie with their presence in almost every scene. Nothing they say is, really, of consequence, and a lot of their dialogue could simply be cut out. Thankfully, the monotony these characters bring to the big screen is often split up by some exhilarating action sequences. What Black Adam lacks in precision he makes up for in showmanship. He is firmly brutal, to all who oppose him, and the CGI work on his powers – and Doctor Fate’s – are particularly spellbinding.

Unfortunately, as a viewer, there’s nothing to really get behind in the story. The evil crown everyone is looking for feels like an absolute afterthought. And the final, 11th-hour villain, Sabbac, barely says two lines before inevitably being defeated. Ultimately, the only thing more forgettable than his name is his secret plan for world domination. Regardless of how imperfect Black Adam is, the film does have some brief moments of greatness. Pierce Brosnan shines as Doctor Fate, and Hawkman has a powerful presence during every commanding moment. Johnson plays his role well, but it isn’t deep enough for my liking. With a real battle on his hands, and maybe even some stakes, the antihero could be an excitingly memorable big-screen character. Until then, you can wait until this hits streaming services. Black Adam is out now.