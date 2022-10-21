Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – How to get the Little Caesars in-game Rewards

Do you want to know how to get the Little Caesars in-game Rewards for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Call of duty has been adding many in-game Rewards to their games lately, and it’s becoming a great way to get people interested in their products. The Little Caesars in-game Rewards are the newest in-game Reward that has been released, and it is a great way to get some XPs and some exclusive cosmetics. This guide will explain how to get the Little Caesars in-game Rewards for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What are Little Caesar’s in-game Rewards In Modern Warfare 2?

The call of duty franchise has a long history of partnering with food chains to give their players in-game rewards. As the latest partner, Little Caesars is now the one who is partnering with Call of Duty. Players can get free in-game items by just eating at Little Caesars.

These in-game items are free, and The Rewards are available only in the US and Canada. Rewards include:

Little Caesars Player Card

Little Caesars Weapon Charm

Little Caesars Emblem

Dual XP Token

How to get the Little Caesars in-game Rewards In Modern Warfare 2?

You must buy a Call of Duty Combo meal from Little Caesars to get Little Caesars in-game rewards. Also, you can purchase any other item from the menu with a 20oz Mountain Dew to claim this Reward, But we recommend you to get the combo meal because it is cheaper and you will get more food.

The combo Meal cost only $7.99. It includes Large Slices-N-Stix, Crazy Sauce, & a 20oz Mountain Dew. Here are the steps you need to follow to get the Little Caesars in-game Rewards:

Visit your nearest Little Caesars Order the combo meal or any other item with a 20oz, Mountain Dew Find the code on your receipt Enter the code on LittleCaesarsCallofDuty.com Enjoy your free in-game items

These in-game items will help you in the game, and you will be able to progress faster.

If you’re looking for a way to get some free in-game rewards, then Little Caesars has got you covered. Head down to your nearest location and purchase a Combo Meal to receive an exclusive Call of Duty player card, weapon charm, emblem, and dual XP token. And if that wasn’t incentive enough, the combo meal is a steal at only $7.99. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and start chowing down!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for preorder.