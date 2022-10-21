Can you spot the cute (but rarely seen) Yellowstone critter?

Pikas that inhabit Yellowstone National Park are heard more often than seen because of their diminutive stature and ability to blend in with their rocky habitat.

This is evident in an image captured recently by Jordan Holst and posted to social media Wednesday by Yellowstone JOBS.

Can you spot the pika in Holst’s image, featured in this post? (It might take a few seconds; the answer is posted below.)

Pikas, identifiable by their high-pitch alarm calls or shorter “mew” sounds, are adored by those who occasionally spot and photograph them.

At this time of year mountain-dwelling pikas are gathering mouthfuls of grasses and other vegetation to construct food “haystacks” to sustain them through the harsh winter, since they do not hibernate.

According to the park website, shrill calls and visible haystacks are obvious signs of pika activity.

Pikas, which measure 7-8 inches and weigh 5-6 ounces, are agile and wary. This helps protect them from predators such as coyotes and hawks.

During the winter pikas, which are related to rabbits, travel through tunnels beneath the snow.

One of their biggest threats, according to the park, is habitat loss related to a warming climate, especially in lower altitudes.

The park lists Tower-Roosevelt and Mammoth Hot Springs as areas in which pikas are most commonly observed (or heard).

In case spotting the pika proved difficult, the image posted above shows the furry critter circled in red.