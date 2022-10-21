Corrie’s Charlie de Melo gives verdict on Kym Marsh’s Strictly stint

Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh, 46, risked being eliminated from the show last week after being placed in the bottom two, but was saved by all four judges in the dance-off. Kym’s former Coronation Street co-star Charlie de Melo, 33, described the soap actress as a “force of nature” as he shared his honest opinion with Express.co.uk at the 2022 Inside Soap Awards on Monday.
Charlie, who is best known for his portrayal of Imran Habeeb on Corrie, began by complimenting former Hear’Say singer Kym on her dancing skills.
“I watched her yesterday – it was fantastic! Absolutely brilliant,” the actor confirmed warmly.
Asked if he thought Kym had the potential to win the competition, Charlie replied: “Well, the standard is unbelievably high.
“I’m not a regular viewer, if I’m being entirely honest, but I did watch the entire thing yesterday and a lot of people…
“Hamza [Yassin], who I wasn’t aware of before, was absolutely extraordinary.
Charlie added that another star to impress him with his moves was Will Mellor, whom he had overlapped with during his time on Corrie.
“Usually there’s someone that’s there and people turn their noses up and they snort and they laugh, but everyone is doing such a good job,” Charlie reflected.
“I love to see it, because I think Kym’s an absolute force of nature,” he added.
Charlie also praised all of the celebrities for performing all of their dances on live television in front of viewers around the country, before adding: “I haven’t really answered your question, but I thought that Kym was fantastic, basically.”
Last Sunday’s dance-off saw Matt and his partner Nadiya Bychkova leave the competition after all four judges concluded it was the Bros singer’s time to go.
The pair faced off against ex-Coronation Street star Kym and her partner, Graziano Di Prima.
Matt and Nadiya performed a Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney, while Kym and Graziano danced the Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings.
