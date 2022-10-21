Corrie’s Charlie de Melo gives verdict on Kym Marsh’s Strictly stint

Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh, 46, risked being eliminated from the show last week after being placed in the bottom two, but was saved by all four judges in the dance-off. Kym’s former Coronation Street co-star Charlie de Melo, 33, described the soap actress as a “force of nature” as he shared his honest opinion with Express.co.uk at the 2022 Inside Soap Awards on Monday.

Charlie, who is best known for his portrayal of Imran Habeeb on Corrie, began by complimenting former Hear’Say singer Kym on her dancing skills.

“I watched her yesterday – it was fantastic! Absolutely brilliant,” the actor confirmed warmly.

Asked if he thought Kym had the potential to win the competition, Charlie replied: “Well, the standard is unbelievably high.

“I’m not a regular viewer, if I’m being entirely honest, but I did watch the entire thing yesterday and a lot of people…

READ MORE: Amanda Holden, 51, exposes too much in video as fans spot nip slip