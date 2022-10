“And not just any people, sure lots of pleasant people, but also crying toddlers, entitled Karens and incredibly unprepared tourists.

“They’re underpaid and overworked. I’m okay if they drop the act for a few hours while everyone shuffles off the ship.”

Another passenger said they had never noticed a change in crew’s behaviour at the end of the cruise.

They said: “I’ve been on over 50 cruises and I’ve never noticed this. We have received hugs from room stewards and dining room staff.