Dragon Ball & One Piece’s Big Movies Prove Boruto Was a Serious Mistake

If there’s anything to be taken from the success of Dragon Ball and One Piece’s newest movies, it’s proof of how much of a mistake Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was. Both Dragon Ball and One Piece have recently released new movies, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and One Piece Film: Red, and they’ve both been met with critical and financial success. Both movies have been praised for their animation and stories that take their respective franchises in new directions, and Red, in particular, has been successful enough to top the domestic box office for eleven weeks in a row and become the eleventh highest-grossing movie in Japan.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and 2022’s One Piece Film: Red have managed to find tremendous success, and their success only serves to show how much Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has failed. All three stories are the latest entries in anime franchises that have been around for decades, meaning they all had the task of telling new stories for their franchises while also appealing to the nostalgia of older fans. Boruto, unfortunately, hasn’t made as big an impact as Naruto for a variety of reasons, most of which revolve around its story and characters. That’s bad enough on its own, but the fact that Super Hero and Red, along with other anime properties that have a nostalgia factor, have been so successful makes Boruto’s lack of success look even worse by comparison.

Why Boruto Has Been Failing As A Naruto Sequel

2017’s Boruto: Naruto Next Generations film looks even worse when compared to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and One Piece Film: Red, but even without that, it still struggles to justify its existence. For starters, there’s the issue of how Boruto continues Naruto’s problem of constant power escalation. The very first antagonists in Boruto are a pair of Otsutsukis implied to be even more powerful than Kaguya, the final antagonist of Naruto and one of the most powerful characters in the franchise. From there, Isshiki Otsutsuki, the leader of Kara and the original main antagonist of Boruto, is also established to be stronger than Kaguya, and not only is Boruto villain Code able to quickly reach that same level, he’s immediately outclassed by Ada and Daemon, two cyborgs who were simply built to be stronger than Isshiki. With every villain being written to have ludicrous levels of power, there’s never any tension because everyone is too strong for anyone other than the absolute strongest characters to deal with them, and even that falls apart because of how often Naruto and Sasuke are unable to fight to their fullest.

The biggest issue with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, however, is how it treats both its old characters and its new ones. Of the old cast, Naruto and Sasuke often end up being the only ones who contribute to the story, but even then, they usually only appear to establish how powerful the current villain is; the fact that Naruto recently lost Kurama and Sasuke lost his Rinnegan makes their treatment even worse. The new characters aren’t treated much better, though, as other than Sumire, no one outside of Team 7 is ever involved in the main conflict with Kara, and even then, Kawaki gets far more focus than Sarada and Mitsuki do. As a result, Boruto’s story fails to properly cater to both older fans who want to see more from Naruto’s cast and newer fans who want to see the new characters in action.

Why Dragon Ball & One Piece’s Movies Succeeded Where Boruto Failed

While Boruto has failed capitalize on its predecessor’s success, that hasn’t been a problem for 2022’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero or One Piece Film: Red for a variety of reasons. The first thing that Super Hero and Red have over Boruto is art and animation. Like other anime that run continuously for years at a time, Boruto often struggles to maintain consistent quality, often looking ugly, but both Super Hero and Red have been shown featuring spectacular art and animation; it’s especially notable for Super Hero, since CG animation is infamously bad in anime more often than not. Granted, it’s easier to have stellar art and animation in a single movie than a long-running anime, but it still makes it easier for Super Hero and Red to appeal to people than Boruto.

There’s also how Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Toei Animation’s One Piece Film: Red both do better jobs of balancing nostalgia with telling new stories. These movies focus on older characters as a means of giving older fans something to connect with, with Super Hero revolving around the Red Ribbon Army and Red Shanks and the Red Hair Pirates, and they do so in ways that expand on their lore and involvement in their respective franchises. The Red Ribbon Army is given a more detailed history and a new cast of entertaining characters, and Shanks and the Red Hair Pirates are set to finally have significant development after 25 years of One Piece; both of those result in the movies playing to nostalgia in more significant ways than just providing simple fanservice for people.

Regarding new stories, both movies make great efforts to tell stories that their respective franchises aren’t usually known for. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero not only pushed Goku and Vegeta completely into the background, but it focused primarily on developing Piccolo’s character and his relationship with Gohan and his family. Similarly, One Piece Film: Red will reportedly focus less on action and more on character drama, specifically Uta’s character and her relationships with Luffy and Shanks. Dragon Ball and One Piece usually prioritize action over character writing, so Super Hero and Red focusing on the latter makes them both stand out and appear incredibly fresh. It’s an especially sharp contrast to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which, as previously discussed, fails to appeal to fans both old and new because of how uninvolved the original Naruto characters are and how irrelevant most of the new characters are outside Boruto and Kawaki.

Dragon Ball & One Piece Aren’t The Only Anime Beating Boruto In Nostalgia

What makes Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ situation even worse is how it’s not just Dragon Ball and One Piece succeeding at appealing to people’s nostalgia. Tite Kubo’s Bleach, for example, has received an incredible amount of renewed interest since it was announced that its final arc would finally be animated, and following its premiere, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has already been met with high praise from fans and critics alike. In a similar vein, Sailor Moon Crystal and the new Fruits Basket anime were also successful in their own rights, the announcement of a new Urusei Yatsura anime was met with largely positive reception, and while the new Shaman King anime was divisive for a variety of reasons, it was still successful enough to have a sequel greenlit.

All of those anime show that it’s possible for older anime to either find or maintain an audience, as opposed to Studio Pierrot’s Boruto: Naruto Next Generations largely failing at doing so. As for why that’s the case, there are two explanations for it: those other anime either give fans something that they actually wanted to see or improve on the shortcomings of their predecessors. With anime like Fruits Basket, Sailor Moon Crystal, and Shaman King, their original anime diverged heavily from the source material, so their remakes give both old and new fans a chance to experience a more accurate adaptation. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War gives people a chance to finally see the Bleach anime be finished after its abrupt cancelation, and as for Urusei Yatsura, created by Ranma 1/2 and Inuyasha‘s Rumiko Takahashi, there’s a definite appeal to be found in seeing such a classic anime be remade in a more modern style. By comparison, all Boruto offers is a continuation of Naruto, a story that had already ended with very few loose ends, so right from conception, there’s far less appeal in Boruto than in other anime that are part of established franchises.

Because of how much it rehashes old plot points and underutilizes characters both old and new, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has largely struggled to justify itself as a Naruto sequel. By comparison, Dragon Ball and One Piece’s new movies have largely succeeded in justifying their existence by giving people both new experiences and greatly expanding on older elements, something that’s also been done by 2022’s Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and other anime to great effect. Examples like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and One Piece Film: Red work together to make Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ shortcomings all the more apparent, and while it’s not impossible for it to one day improve itself, that likely won’t happen anytime soon.

